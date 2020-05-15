Migrant workers stage protest facing acute starvation, Minister dismisses saying no shortage of food

Hundreds of migrant workers flocked near Sendhwa at MP-Maharashtra border protesting against acute starvation and lack of supplies. In the afternoon, some of them pelted stones, but nobody was injured in the incident, witnesses said. Migrant worker protests have been unbridled all across the country due to a lack of food, money, and travel arrangements during the national lockdown.

However central Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal dismissed the protests saying there is no shortage of food supplies in the country during the Covid lockdown.“We have gone through the entire three months without a single person starving. That’s not just the effort of the Centre or state governments. It is the effort of 130 crore Indians,” Goyal said in an online interview given to Bennet University.

Thousands of migrant laborers including pregnant women, senior citizens, and children were facing a lot of hardship in the absence of food, water, and transportation facilities. Rampant protests erupted in several North Indian states recently. Eyewitnesses told the Press Trust of India(PTI)that the migrant workers have a complaint on government machinery totally eluded them and made no arrangement of food and transportation for them.

Shailesh Tripathi, who reached Barwani from Pune, said migrants, which included pregnant women, senior citizens and children, were facing a lot of hardship in the absence of food, water and transportation facilities.