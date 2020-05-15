Palghar Sadhu mob lynching: Lawyer killed in car accident

A junior lawyer appearing for the 2 seers of Gunah Akhada, who were lynched to death along with their driver by an angry mob in Maharashtra was killed in a car crash today.BJP and VHP smelled conspiracy in the untimely death of the young lawyer. The case is sensational as a high octane case is ongoing involving Arnab Goswamy, a pro-right-wing media-editor in Chief who alleged a vindictive campaign on the killing of seers. Arnab is also facing accusations in court for offenses of hate speech and criminal defamation of Sonia Gandhi.

Police, however, had however ruled out any foul play and said the lawyer, Digvijay Trivedi (32), along with his colleague Preeti Trivedi, was traveling to a court in Palghar’s Dahanu when their car overturned after he lost control of the vehicle near Charoti Naka on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. Trivedi is also the chief legal advisor of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi,a regional political party.

The Asst.inspector of police, Kasa Police station explained that the stretched skid marks on the road clearly indicate that the speeding could have resulted in losing the control of the car, and Trivedi must have tried his best to bring the vehicle back to control. The police have registered a case of accidental death.Accident occurred at around 9:30 AM.

The saints were killed on April 16 at Gadchinchle village accused by the mob as kidnappers.A local court on Wednesday remanded 61 of the over 130 accused, held in connection with the Palghar lynching case, in judicial custody and 51 others in police custody. A total 113 accused, including a juvenile, were produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) M V Jawale at Dahanu in Palghar district.