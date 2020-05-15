Vande Bharat: 20 passengers from Dubai tests Covid positive at airport

20 passengers from a repatriation flight from Dubai were tested Covid positive at Mangaluru International airport.

The total number of Covid positive cases in Karnataka is now 1032 as per the Karnataka Health department. The repatriation flight was part of the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission.

The second phase of the Vande Bharat mission began yesterday.AI will operate flights to 32 countries to bring back stranded Indians from 32 countries.AI plans to bring home 30,000 Indians in the second phase which is almost double of 14,800 Indians for the first phase.