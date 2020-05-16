Fishermen of Gujarat put in high alert by Coast Guard, anti-national elements active in deep sea

Indian Coast Guard asked Gujarat fishermen to be vigilante in deep seas,as they got an input stating “anti-national elements may try to attack or infiltrate along the coast” in May.

The Asst, Director of Fisheries,Porbandar confirmed that a letter was received from Coast Guard asking them to stay alert and immediately inform authorities about any spurious activity.In the wake of these inputs, the department has asked fishermen to remain vigilant and inform the local marine police or Coast Guard if they see any suspicious activity, person or boat near any landing point along the coast. Fishermen can call the toll-free numbers of the marine police and coast guard, the letter stated.

Fishermen are also required to wear ID cards and all necessary documents on-board for inspection-due to the increased sea patrolling and checking.The boat owners were also notified to keep off from the International Maritime Boundary Line or No Fishing Zone.