Five militants including top terror associate arrested in Kashmir

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir, police, Rashtreeya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has arrested five militants including a top terror associate in Jammu and Kashmir. The terror associate identified as Zahoor Wani is top associate of Pakistan based militant organization Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

The joint team of police and 53 RR and 153 Bn CRPF had arrested them and busted a terrorist hideout in Budgam district. Hideout was used by terrorists to take shelter. From the hideout, various incriminating material, arms and ammunition were recovered.

The arrested people were involved in providing logistic support and shelter to LeT terrorists. This group was active in the area for the last few months. Case under relevant provisions of law has been registered in police station Khansaib and investigation in the matter has been initiated.