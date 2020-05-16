Setback to expats: Gulf country announces an important decision

Giving a setback to expats working in the country, Kuwait government has made an important decision. The Kuwait government has decided to replace the expats working in municipalities with the natives. This was announced by Walid Al Jasim, the Kuwaiti Municipality Minister.

As per the reports in a Kuwaiti daily, the minister has directed scaling back the numbers of expatriates holding municipal jobs as part of a plan to replace foreign workers with citizens. He will meet senior officials in the ministry after the Eid Al Fitr holiday to discuss the replacement plan mainly in administrative jobs such as secretariat and registration in different sectors.

The process of terminating the expatriates’ service will get under way after the Eid holiday. More than 1,000 expatriates are doing municipal jobs in Kuwait.Expats make up 3.3 million of Kuwait’s 4.6 million population.