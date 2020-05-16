Watch the shocking video of a six-year-old child raising slogan to kill Prime Minister Modi

A video of a six-year-old- child belonging to a family with links to Tablighi Jamaat shouting that will kill Prime minister Narendra Modi has been surfacing on social media. This was reported by OPIndia sharing a video shared on Twitter by a user.

The incident is reportedly took place at Index Hospital of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. In the video, a 6-year-old child was seen raising slogans “We will kill Modi”.

The video was reportedly shot after a family was discharged from the hospital after being cured of the coronavirus. The child belonged to the family of one of the patients who was discharged from the hospital on Friday. The family is associated with Tablighi Jamaat

As people were cheering for the discharged patients, a 6-year-old child of one of family loudly shouted, “Modi ko Maarenge (We will kill Modi)”.

Former MLA and BJP leader Dr Rajesh Sonkar was also present at the index Medical College at a time when the incident occurred. He said that the discharged patients belong to the Muslim community and were from different states. They were recording the incident, however, stopped it as the child raised the slogan to kill Modi.