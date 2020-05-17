60 year old migrant dies of hunger after 3 days of journey

A 60-year-old migrant worker died in Uttar Pradesh possibly due to starvation this morning, according to officials, three days after he began his journey to home with a few family members from Maharashtra. The last “proper meal” he took was on Friday after he started traveling, according to his relatives.

Vikram had hitched a ride on a truck with some of his family members from Maharashtra on Thursday. They got off at UP’s Kannauj district, about 120 km from state capital Lucknow, at around 3 am today. As they began walking towards their hometown in Hardoi district, Vikram collapsed to death.

“Initial probe suggests death due to starvation. They started their journey on Thursday. He ate a proper meal on Friday… only ate some biscuits, had some water after that. We are trying to find out more,” Shailesh Kumar Singh, a senior district official, said.

The 60-year-old is one of the lakhs of migrants who were stranded after transport services were shut due to coronavirus lockdown in March. Labourers, accompanied by their families, have been seen taking long journeys to their homes on foot.