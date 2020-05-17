Covid-19 Updates: 1632 coronavirus cases confirmed in Qatar

1632 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has rised to 32604. This was announced by Ministry of Public Health.

The total number of recoveries had gone up to 4,370, leaving 28,219 active cases currently undergoing treatment, while 165 COVID-19 patients are still in intensive care. The death toll is firm at 15 as no new deaths due to coronavirus has been reported.

More than 157,570 people had been till now tested fore the pandemic. The first coronavirus case in Qatar was confirmed on February 27.