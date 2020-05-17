Gulf country announces important decision favourable for expats

Kuwait has come with a decision which is favorable for the expats working in the country. The Kuwait government has decided to renew the visas of expats workers stranded in their home countries and whose residency visa expired as of the beginning of the year.

The ministerial decision was issued by Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Anas Al Saleh.

“It is permissible to grant residency to a foreigner whose residency ended on January 1, 2020 and who shows a desire to obtain residency in the country and willingness to pay fines, without referring to the investigation authorities, whenever the conditions are met,” states the decision.

According to the decision, companies now have the right to get residency visas of their workers renewed while these workers are outside the country after paying the fines. The move is meant to facilitate renewal of residency of workers, despite the expiry of their visa since the beginning of the year due to circumstances beyond their control or the will of their companies.