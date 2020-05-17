Updated list of public holidays announced by a gulf country

UAE has announced the updated list of public holidays for this year. The UAE residents will have a a total of up to 15 public holidays in 2020.

UAE residents will be likely to enjoy a long weekend with a three-day break for Eid Al Fitr, expected to fall on May 24 (Sunday), depending on sighting the crescent of Shawwal. Another four-day break will come on Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha, which fall on 9-12 of Dhu Al-Hijjah. In the Gregorian calendar, Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha are expected to fall between July 29 (Wednesday) and August 2 (Sunday).

The Hijri New Year falls on Muharram 1, and will most likely take place on August 19 (Wednesday) or August 20 (Thursday). Then comes a one-day holiday marking the Prophet’s Mohammad (PBUH) birthday, which will fall on 12 of the Hijri month of Rabi Al Awwal, corresponding to either October 28 (Wednesday) or 29 (Thursday).

Towards the end of 2020, residents will enjoy a three-day holiday with the Commemoration Day, which is observed on December 1 and the National Day which will be marked on December 2 (Wednesday) and 3 (Thursday).

Eid Al fitr, Arafat Day, Eid Al Adha and Prophet’s Mohammad birthday holidays may be slightly different and marked earlier or later than the above-mentioned Gregorian dates. This is because of the different length of Hijri months, which vary between 29 or 30 days, adding up over two successive months to 59 full days.