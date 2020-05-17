Entertainment DHCinema DHLatest NewsCinemaEntertainment

Video of song ‘Hajaro Logwa Ghume Hamra Piche Piche’ storms internet: Watch it here

May 17, 2020, 11:33 pm IST

A  Bhojpuri song is setting a storm on video sharing platform YouTube. The song ‘Hajaro Logwa Ghume Hamra Piche Piche’ has rocked the internet. The song  stars Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh.

The song is  also been sung by Akshara. And it is she who  directed the music video. The lyrics is written by Manoj Matalbi  and the music is composed by w Ghungharu Ji.

Akshara Singh is the top actress of the Bhojpuri industry. She has worked with several A-listers and enjoys a massive fan-following.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close