Coronavirus : Number of COVID19 positive cases cross 96,000 in India

According to the Health Ministry, The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 96,169 on Monday.

There are now 53,316 active cases across the country, while 3,029 people have died. As many as 35,823 patients have been cured or discharged.

The Delhi government will prepare a detailed plan on the extension of lockdown till the end of the month and announce it on Monday, 18 May, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said.

The announcement will come a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday, extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till 31 May, and issued new guidelines.