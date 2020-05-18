Coronavirus : “Rahul Gandhi doesn’t understand practical concept behind assistance to poor”,says BJP

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Sunday said that he does not understand the practical concept behind the assistance to the poor. “Congress particularly Rahul Gandhi needs to understand the practical concept behind the assistance to the poor. The Union government has announced an economic package of Rs 1.75 crore and direct cash benefit through Jan Dhan accounts,” Dinakar told ANI.

“The Centre has set guidelines to send them back to their homes. However, the Congress leaders and Rahul Gandhi are unable to understand the reality,” he said. “Rahul should give instructions to Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and even ask Mamata Banerjee to cooperate with the Union Government,” he said.

While claiming that some states like Andhra Pradesh are dishonouring the Centre issued directives on migrant labourers, he said, “The Centre has issued certain guidelines for the states with regard to providing food and shelter to migrant labourers crossing their states. However, some kilometre away from Andhra Pradesh CM’s house the police on May 16 lathi-charged a group of migrant labourers.”