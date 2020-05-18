Gulf country announces its decision to replace expats from these jobs

The expats workers working in municipalities in Kuwait may be replaced with Kuwait nationals. This was announced by Kuwait’s Minister of State for Municipal Affairs, Walid Al Jasim.

The Kuwait government has launched its plan to replace expats with Kuwait citizens, mainly in administrative jobs such as secretariat and registration in different municipal sectors.

The minister made it clear that the government has prepared a road map to suspend the appointment of expatriates, reducing their numbers, and striving to support and provide jobs to Kuwaiti nationals.

The replacement of expatriates will be carried out according to several mechanisms, including ending the contracts of some workers and not renewing other job contracts, while reassessing the existing expatriate workers.

More than 1,000 expatriates are doing municipal jobs in Kuwait.