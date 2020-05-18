Mass terminations in Emirates, Airlines rebuke the claim

The Dubai Media office of Emirates has rebuked the claims of a leading global news portal that the airlines is terminating 30,000 staffs as part of a restructuring to counter business loss during Covid time. The report was first published in Bloomberg citing an insider source.

Dubai media office quoting a reliant Emirates airline source clarified that no directions for reducing the staff have made but maintained that if the need arises the proceeding will be announced through official channels.

The source clarified that the executive team of Emirates airlines has called for a performance review of all departments after the pandemic crisis and this could be misguessed for a firing spree. However, the unnamed official said that the process is a routine work of the executive team for securing the service quality delivered to customers.