Ramadan 2020: Eid gifts announced for residents in a Gulf country

Eid gits for residents in the country was announced by King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, the ruler of Bahrain. The Eid gifts will be given to widows and orphans on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. This was reported by official news agency BNA.

The Eid gifts will be distributed to all widows and orphans registered with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) said the report. The distribution of the gifts to all beneficiaries will be monitored by the King’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs, Shaikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa.