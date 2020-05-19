Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 3,20,000 globally

Worldwide COVID19 cases are nearing 4.9-million mark taking positive patients toll to 4,890,544 with 320,121 deaths while 1,907,323 have recovered, according to Worldometer figures.

United States, Spain, Russia, UK, Germany, Brazil, Italy, France are among the worst-hit countries having maximum cases of coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every day.

In a surprise announcement, President Donald Trump said he’s been taking a malaria drug to protect against the virus even though his own administration has warned it should only be administered in a hospital or research setting because of potentially fatal side effects.

More than 130,000 autoworkers returned to factories across the U.S. for the first time in nearly two months Monday in one of the biggest steps yet to restart the American industry, while an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus yielded encouraging results in a small and extremely early test.