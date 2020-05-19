COVID19 : Qatar closes shops, stops all commercial activities till this date

Qatar has decided to close all shops and stop all commercial activities from May 19 to May 30 with the exception of food and catering shops, pharmacies and restaurants that do deliveries. The Ministry of Trade and Industry will determine the other necessary activities exempted from this decision.

After the meeting chaired by H E Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the cabinet announced the following decisions:

First:

1 – All citizens and residents are obligated to install the EHTERAZ app on smartphones when leaving the house for any reason.

2- This decision is effective from Friday 22/5/2020 until further notice.

Second:

1 – All citizens and residents are obligated to not have more than two persons in the vehicle, and a maximum of three persons are permitted in the following cases:

A – Transportation in taxis and limousines.

B – Transfer in private vehicles when driven by the family driver.

2- Ambulance and a vehicle belonging to the Ministry of Public Health, security and military authorities are excluded.

3- Decisions regarding reducing the number of people transported by buses to half the capacity of the bus, taking into account precautionary measures and measures, shall be taken into account.

Third:

1- The practice of sport shall be in the areas close to the residence area, taking into account avoiding gatherings during the exercise and taking the necessary precautionary measures from wearing masks and leaving the safe distance.

2- This decision is effective from Tuesday 19/5/2020 until further notice.

Fourth: The Ministry of Interior shall take the necessary measures in this regard.Fifth: Closing shops and stopping all commercial activities during the period from 5/19/2020 to 5/30/2020, with the exception of food and catering shops, pharmacies and restaurants that submit external requests, and the Ministry of Trade and Industry shall determine the other necessary activities exempted from this decision.

Sixth: In the event of non-compliance with these decisions, the penalties stipulated in Decree Law No. (17) for the year 1990 regarding the prevention of infectious diseases shall be applied to the violator by imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years and a fine not exceeding (200,000) two hundred thousand riyals or one of these two penalties.