Indian Railways marks big success:First ‘Make in India’ Electric locomotive joins service

A 12000 HP Electric powered locomotive was inducted to service by the Indian Railways set-off with hooters from the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya railway station in Uttar Pradesh. The specialty of the celebrations was that the locomotive was the first Locomotive been built in India as part of the Narendra Modi governments ‘Make in India’ initiative.

According to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the WAG12B (12000 HP) freight locomotive is powerful and is capable of high speed, thus, it is a significant addition to the Indian Railways network. The train reached speeds of 100 kmph during long haul formation for the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction-Barwadih Junction (BRWD) section of DDU and DHN divisions of East Central Railway zone.

The locomotive was fully manufactured and assembled in at Alstom’s factory in Madhepura, located in the state of Bihar. The French power giant Alstom fixed the ‘Make in India deal’ with Indian railways for 3.5 billion Euros.