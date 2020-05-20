Gulf country to dismiss all expats from these jobs

Giving a setback to expats working in the country, the Kuwait government has decided to dismiss all expat workers in the municipal jobs. The Kuwait government is planning to dismiss all expat employees and replacing them with Kuwaiti nationals. This was confirmed by Waleed Al-Jassem, the minister of state for municipal affairs.

As per data over 1000 expat workers are there in municipal sector in the country. The Kuwaiti authorities have said they expect all foreigners currently working in the government to be replaced within a year.

Expat workers continue to comprise 26% of public sector roles. The further details will be made available after the Eid al-Fitr holiday.