Gulf country to launch biggest ‘nationalization’ process to replace expat workers

Oman government is planning to launch the biggest nationalization process in the job sector in the country. The Oman government has urged all the state-owned companies to speed-up the process of replacing expat staff with Omani nationals, especially in senior positions, to create more jobs for its citizens.

The finance ministry has asked the e public sector companies to appoint Omanis in the place of foreign staff, including in managerial positions. The companies must make a timetable by July 2021 to do this.

The ministry said large numbers of expatriates still occupied managerial posts in state-run firms. Foreigners make up more than 40% of Oman’s population of 4.6 million.