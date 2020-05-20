Jamia Milia Islamia University student sent to police custody for his role in Delhi riots

A Delhi court on Wednesday has sent Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university student Asif Iqbal Tanha to 7-day police custody in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in February.

Asif Tanha, a member of the Students’ Islamic Organisation (SIO) has been arrested by the Delhi Police. Last year, an FIR was also lodged against the student leader for his alleged violent involvement in the riots at the national capital in the month of December.

Tanha, a third-year student of BA in Persian language, was earlier arrested in connection with the violence in the Jamia area during a protest against the CAA in December last year. He was sent to judicial custody on till May 31 in the case.

The SIO was founded by Jamaat-e-Islami in 1982 after the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) broke away from it in 1981.