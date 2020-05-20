Members of Tablighi Jamaat kidnaps Hindu boy and asks family to embraces Islam to release him: Video

A video surfaced on internet has once again shed light in to the religious persecution and torture that people of minority communities in Pakistan is facing. As per the video a Hindu boy was abducted a group of kidnappers belonging to Tablighi Jamaat and they asked the family of the boy to convert to Islam to release the boy.

The shocking incident has took place in Nasarpur village in Matiari in the Sindh province of Pakistan. The issue came in to light after a video was shared by Rahat Austin,a Pakistani lawyer and activist.

"We will prefer to die but will never ever convert to Islam"

"We will prefer to die but will never ever convert to Islam"

This brave Hindu lady says that their properties are grabbed, homes are demolished,are beaten, forced to leave, demanded to convert to get their homes back by Islamic Tabligi Jamat in Nasur Pur, Matiari, Sindh-Paksistan — Rahat Austin (@johnaustin47) May 16, 2020

In the video, a women belonging to the Bheel tribe can be seen putting up a strong resistance against forced conversion to Islam. As per the video, a Hindu boy was abducted by the leader of Tablighi Jamaat. Also, the houses belonging to Bheel Hindus have been ransacked and vandalized. Their properties have been illegally grabbed and forced to vacate their own houses. The kidnappers of the Hindu boy have been seeking the conversion of Hindu families to Islam as a ransom to release the boy.

The mother of the boy can be heard demanding the release of his son. “We will prefer to die but never ever convert to Islam.”

Homes of Bheel Hindus demolished, people tortured, a boy is abducted by leader of Islamic Tabligi Jamat in Nasur Pur, Matiari, Sindh-Pakistan.

They are demanded to converted to get back homes & son.This woman begging for son say, they prefer to die but will not convert to islam pic.twitter.com/rZNSbF9Nn0 — Rahat Austin (@johnaustin47) May 16, 2020

The Pakistan Human Rights Commission 2018 had said that in 2018 Sindh province alone saw an estimated 1,000 cases of abduction and forced conversions of Hindu and Christian girls.

The cities where such cases have occurred repeatedly are Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Karachi, Tando Allahyar, Kashmir and Ghotki.