DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

Members of Tablighi Jamaat kidnaps Hindu boy and asks family to embraces Islam to release him: Video

May 20, 2020, 04:06 pm IST

A video surfaced on internet has once again shed light in to the religious persecution and torture that people of minority communities in Pakistan is facing. As per the video a Hindu boy was abducted a group of kidnappers belonging to Tablighi Jamaat and they asked the family of the boy to convert to Islam to release the boy.

The shocking incident has took place in Nasarpur village in Matiari in the Sindh province of Pakistan. The issue came in to light after a video was shared by Rahat Austin,a Pakistani lawyer and activist.

In the video, a women belonging to the Bheel tribe can be seen putting up a strong resistance against forced conversion to Islam. As per the video, a Hindu boy was abducted by the leader of Tablighi Jamaat. Also, the houses belonging to Bheel Hindus have been ransacked and vandalized. Their properties have been illegally grabbed and forced to vacate their own houses. The kidnappers of the Hindu boy have been seeking the conversion of Hindu families to Islam as a ransom to release the boy.

The mother of the boy can be heard demanding the release of his son. “We will prefer to die but never ever convert to Islam.”

The Pakistan Human Rights Commission 2018 had said that in 2018 Sindh province alone saw an estimated 1,000 cases of abduction and forced conversions of Hindu and Christian girls.

The cities where such cases have occurred repeatedly are Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Karachi, Tando Allahyar, Kashmir and Ghotki.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close