‘Sanghis’ rape dead bodies, masturbate naked before their daughters while chanting Jai Shri Ram: Congress leader spits venom on social media

A Congress leader has spitted venom on social media by abusing RS and BJP activists. Congress leader from Haryana, Pankaj Punia has used abusive language against the BJP- RSS leaders. Punia took to Twitter to spit venom against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government.

”Congress just wanted to help migrant workers reach home, and was willing to spend money for it, but the ‘Bisht’ government started politicizing the matter. Only Sanghis wearing Bhagwa (saffron) can do such leech (lowly, disgraceful) activities”, Punia tweeted.

“These people, (BJP and its supporters) are the ones who exhume corpses and rape them. They get naked in front of their daughters and masturbate while chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans”, he again tweeted.

The blatantly anti-Hindu, and hateful tweet of Punia has created a controversy on social media. And thousands of social media users condemned the abusive language that he used.

Later Punia has deleted his tweet and has just tweeted that he did not want to hurt sentiments, and his allegations was regarding the ‘incident’ in Gargi College.However, Punia has not explained why he had added ‘Bisht government’ . Congress leaders use the surname ‘Bisht’ as an insult towards UP CM Yogi Adityanath, because his birth name before he took up Sanyas, was Ajay Singh Bisht.