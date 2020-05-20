Sensex jumps over 300 points in the early hours of trade

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 300 points in opening session on Wednesday tracking gains in index-heavyweights ITC, HDFC twins and HUL amid mixed cues from global markets. After rising to 30,524.53, the 30-share index was trading at 217.69 points or 0.72 per cent higher at 30,413.86.

Similarly, NSE Nifty rose 57.70 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 8,936.80. ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging around 3 per cent, followed by L&T, Tata Steel, NTPC, HUL, PowerGrid, HDFC twins and UltraTech Cement. On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and SBI were among the laggards. In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 167.19 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 30,196.17, while the broader Nifty advanced 55.85 points or 0.63 per cent to end at 8,879.10.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,328.31 crore in the capital market on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.