A Bhojpuri song has rocked the video sharing platform YouTube. The song ‘Hello Koun’ has crossed a whopping 500 million views on YouTube. At present, the song has garnered 502,959,993 views so far.

The song is sung by Ritesh Pandey and Sneh Updhayaya. Ashish Verma has penned the lyrics and composed the music as well. Sonu Verma and Ashish Yadav are the song directors. It was hugely popular on short-video application TikTok as well.