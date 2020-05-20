Ths song ‘Do Sau Ke Kakahi’ has gone viral on social media: Wathc it here

A song from a Bhojpuri film has again has gone virl on social media. The song ‘Do Sau Ke Kakahi’ has created a storm on YouTube. The song starring Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani mezmerised viewers.

The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and uploaded on YouTube by Yashi Films. Arun Bihari has penned the lyrics of the song and Chhotu Rawat has composed the music.

The actor has several hit films such as ‘Devra Bada Satawela’, ‘Bhojpuriya Raja’ etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song ‘Lollypop Lagelu’ which became a rage after its release.