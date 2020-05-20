Woman arrested for murdering husband. Read the full story

A 22-year-old woman was arrested at Boisar in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Wednesday for allegedly killing her husband over the suspicion of illicit relationship, an official said.

According to police, the woman, Kavita Mourya, resided with her husband Arun (29) at Sai Lok Nagar in Boisar. He worked at a company.

“The woman suspected that her husband was in an extra-marital relationship. The husband-wife duo used to argue over this issue frequently,” Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

On Monday, the accused woman attacked him with a metal rod and also kicked him in the stomach. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead, he said.

The police initially registered a case of accidental death. However, during the probe it came to light that the victim’s wife was involved the crime, he said.

“Accordingly, a case was registered against her under IPC section 302 (murder) at Boisar police station on Tuesday evening, following which she was arrested,” Katkar said.