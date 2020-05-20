Woman sends tons of onions to her ex-boyfriend to take revenge

A heartbroken woman from China punished her ex-boyfriend, who cheated on her, by sending him tons of onions to make him cry as much as she did. According to an international media outlet, the woman, Zhao, was left devastated after she was dumped by her partner. When Zhao discovered that her former lover did not shed any tears after the split, she reportedly ordered a tonne of red onions to be delivered to her ex-boyfriend’s front door with a note that read, “I’ve cried for three days, now it’s your turn”.

While speaking to a local Chinese media outlet, Zhao said that she purchased that onion in the hope to make her ex-boyfriend cry. She said that she heard from her friends that her former lover was not upset at all after breaking up with her, whereas she cried for three days continuously. Zhao added that she was ‘heartbroken’ so she ordered a tonne of onions to his home because she wanted him to ‘know the taste of tears’.