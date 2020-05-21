Coronavirus : Number of COVID19 positive cases cross 5 million globally

With a record jump of 106,000 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the total number of infected patients worldwide surpassed the 5-million mark on Thursday, according to a compilation of figures by Worldometer.

According to the latest tally as many 5,082,655 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the world so far. The pandemic has claimed more than 329,000 lives in 196 countries so far.

The United States is the hardest-hit by the global pandemic with more than 1.5 million cases and nearly 92,600 fatalities, while the UK has the second-highest death toll with 35,785, followed closely by Italy’s with 32,330.

China, where the virus was first detected, has registered more than 84,000 cases and 79,310 recoveries. But it recorded a single fatality since early May and its death toll stands at 4,638.