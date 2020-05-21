Covid-19 Updates: 1554 new coronavirus cases reported in Qatar

1,554 new coronavirus cases were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus infection in the country has rised to 31346.

One man has died due to coronavirus infection in Qatar. The death toll has reached at 17. 688 COVID-19 patients have made full recovery , bringing the total recovered cases to 7,288.

In the last 24 hours, 5,045 people have been tested for coronavirus in Qatar. The total number of tested people reached 175,482.

A total number of 3,315 are current active cases, while 1,555 patients are under acute hospital care, and 171 patients are receiving medical treatment at intensive unit care.

Qatar has conducted more than 175,000 coronavirus tests to date.