Former Shivsena leader killed in UP

Anurag Sharma 40, formerly a Shivsena assembly leader was shot dead at Uttar Pradesh’s Jwala Nagar in Rampur by unknown assailants.

Anurag Sharma was attacked when he was riding back home on his bike at around 8 PM. He was rushed to hospital but the doctors declared him dead.

SP Rampur Shagun Gautam told that the incident took place at around 8 pm in Jwala Nagar of the city yesterday while Sharma was returning home on a two-wheeler.”Forty-year-old Anurag Sharma was shot dead by two unidentified men yesterday evening while he was going home on a scooter. This happened at Jwala Nagar. He received two bullet shots. Also, after his death, the hospital was vandalized. The family complained that there was no staff present when Sharma was taken for the treatment,” he said.

The suspects are on the run and the efforts are on to nab them, Gautam added.