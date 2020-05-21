Indian Railways releases list of 200 trains to run from June 1 ; See List

Indian Railways on Wednesday released the full list of 200 train routes that will see the resumption of passenger services from June 1. The trains would include both AC and non-AC coaches. The list was released a day after Railways Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that non-AC trains would also restart, in addition to the AC trains that began services from May 13.

The trains that will resume operations on 200 routes from next month are different from the Shramik Express trains. The latter, while being comprised of only non-AC coaches, are being run under a special arrangement to ferry stranded migrants to their native states.

The Railways has designated 100 pair of trains that will ply from June 1. Since the trains will carry passengers on both to and fro journeys, a total of 200 routes will be operational from the start of next month.