Loud rattling sound causes panic in Bengaluru, Defense dept admits ‘Sonic boom’: A loud rattling sound spread panic in Bengaluru yesterday as people poured to streets fearing an explosion or earthquake. The incident happened around 1.15-1.40 pm, and was felt in about 40 sq km from central Bengaluru to Whitefield in the east and Yelahanka in the north; to Electronic City in south and areas beyond Marathahalli.

The Defense Department confirmed that the sound was a sonic boom. The Bengaluru public relations office of the Ministry of Defence tweeted, “the sonic boom was probably heard…while an aircraft of the supersonic profile was decelerating from supersonic to subsonic level”.

The spokesman clarified that the aircraft was flying at an altitude of over 36,000 feet above the Bengaluru skies.

But the exact cause for such a loud tremor is still not explained. The defense ministry spokesman said the prevalent weather condition may amplify the Sonic boom effect and the exact cause will be subject to an inquiry.

A similar loud thundering sound happened two years before and no explanation to it has been given so far. The defense dept has clear protocols for not breaching the sound barrier within city limits.