797 Prisoners has been pardoned by Oman ruler. His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the ruler of Oman has announced this.

The pardoned prisoners include 301 foreigners. The pardon was given in the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

“The royal pardon is timed with the occasion of the Blessed Eid Al Fitr and reflects care for families of those inmates,” Oman’s national new agency, ONA reported. .