Ramadan 2020: Eid Al Fitr holidays for banks in UAE announced

The Eid Al Fitr holidays for banks and financial institutions in UAE was announced. As per the announcement, the Eid Al Fitr holiday for the banking sector in the UAE will start from Friday, 29 Ramadan (22 May) to 3 Shawwal 1441H.

The UAE’s moon sighting committee will meet on May 22 to look for the crescent moon to mark the beginning of Shawwal, the Islamic month after Ramadan. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in the UAE has already announced Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 as per the Islamic calendar.