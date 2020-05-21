Symptoms of High blood preassure and quick ways to lower it naturally

High blood pressure is a medical condition that occurs when the arteries get narrowed and the flow of blood pushes against the arterial walls resulting in complications. This condition is often referred to as a silent killer as it invites a host of other medical complications including heart disease, kidney failure, and stroke.

The disease is also ruthless taking into consideration that it develops very quickly. You might check the blood pressure and find it fine only to find you have high BP the very next week. Headaches, nose bleeds, dizziness, and shortness of breath are some of the symptoms of high BP in most of us. One may find traces of blood in urine if affected with high BP.

Taking a few deep breaths and try to calm down will help to bring down the BP naturally. A conscious effort to improve your lifestyle should be coupled with a healthy diet to keep this silent killer at bay. Try seasoning food with herbs and spices instead of Salt. This is a healthier way of eating without compromising on taste. High consumption of salt is strongly linked to hypertension which will raise your BP.

Potassium is known to flush excess sodium from the body. Including leafy greens, sweet potatoes, bananas, tomatoes, avocados, and oranges to your diet will supply Pottasium to your body. Dairy products also contain this nutrient. So have milk and yogurt every day. Other options are nuts and seeds and fatty fish.

Including rock salt(Induppu) instead of table salt in your diet will help balance the delicate Sodium-Pottasium axis in your system. The rock salt thus is known to help lower the blood pressure levels in BP patients.

Stress puts your body in a constant fight-or-flight mode. Your heart beats faster and your blood vessels get constricted. Stress can also make you overeat. This will lead to obesity, which is another risk factor of hypertension. It can also give you insomnia and you are more likely to develop unhealthy habits if you are under a lot of stress. This increases your blood pressure levels. So, try to avoid stress at all times. Meditation, soothing music, and taking a leisurely stroll in the midst of nature can significantly reduce your stress levels.

Not to mention- Cigarettes and tobacco is a strict no for BP affected. Tobacco is known to constrict blood vessels