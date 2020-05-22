Emirates Airlines resumes passenger flight service

The Dubai based airline company, Emirates Airlines has resumed the passenger flight services. Emirates has started regular services from Dubai to nine destinations cross the globe. All these flights will operate from DXB’s Terminal 3.

The nine destinations to which Emirates will be flying include: London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne. The airline will also offer connections in Dubai for customers travelling between the UK and Australia.

Passengers are required to wear the personal protective equipment (PPE) and arrive at the airport four hours before their flight to allow time for additional security measures, announced Dubai Airports .

Ttravellers without confirmed tickets, passengers without proper PPE, and passengers who arrive to the airport earlier than four hours before their scheduled departure time will not be permitted to enter the terminal buildings.