Gulf country announces ‘total curfew’ form tomorrow

Saudi Arabia has announced a total curfew in the country . The curfew will be enforced in the country during the five-day Eid al-Fitr holiday. The curfew was announced to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The curfew will be came to effect from Saturday, May 23 and will continue to May 27. During the curfew, commercial and business enterprises will remain open as they now are and people can move freely between 9 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) and 5 p.m., except in Mecca which remains under a full curfew.

Also, as per a directive issued on May 7, gatherings of more than four people were prohibited and those who flout the rule will be subject to disciplinary action.

Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on May 23 or 24 this year, subject to sighting of the moon.