Hyundai launched ‘Verna 2020’: Know the price and features

India’s popular car maker Hyundai has officially launched its updated version of ‘Verna 2020’. The new Verna is equipped with BS 6 engine. The sedan comes in five variants and also gets a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine as an option. Additionally, there are four gearbox options as well.

The 1.5-litre CRDi engine produces 115ps@4,000rpm and torque figures of 25.5kgm@1500~2750rpm. The 1.5-litre MPI petrol engine delivers max power of 115ps@6,300rpm and has max torque rating of 14.7kgm@4,500rpm.

The 1.0-litre turbo petrol, available in the SX (O) Turbo variant, gives 120ps@6,000rpm of peak power with max torque rating at 17.5kgm@1,500~4000rpm.

Hyundai Verna 2020 has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 9.30 lakh.