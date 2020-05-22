“It can’t all be done by the PMO”: Former RBI governor asks government to consult talents in the opposition

Noted economist and Former Governor of Reserve bank of India (RBI) Raghuram Rajan has said that the Prime Minister must seek the advice of talents in the opposition to deal the economic crisis. The former RBI governor said that Indian economy would be a shadow of its former self if the government didn’t announce further measures.

“I’m very worried about the extent of the catastrophe we’re facing … the government must consult Opposition talent … it can’t all be done by the PMO … we must pull out all stops … if more is not done, the economy will be a shadow of its former self,” Rajan said in an interview to The Wire.

He also accused that the state governments that suspend labour laws without wider consultations.