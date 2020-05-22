” Kerala Chief Minister feels participating in video-conference meetings with Prime Minister as a waste of time”: Shiv Sena mocks BJP

Ruling party in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena has came mocking the BJP unit in the state over its protests against the state government. In an editorial written on Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece, ‘Saamana’, Sena has ridiculed BJP. Shiv Sena claimed that the BJP’s agitation against the Uddhav Thackeray-led government during the COVID-19 pandemic will boomerang on the opposition party.

“Looks like Patil hasn’t studied the Kerala model. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan doesn’t follow Centre’s guidelines and feels participating in video-conference meetings with Prime Minister Modi was a waste of time,” the editorial claimed. Instead of protesting in Maharashtra, Chandrakant Patil and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should instead stage their agitation in Kerala” said the editorial. ,

“If the opposition feels for the state and has any suggestions about fighting the pandemic, they should discuss it with the Chief Minister. Is the opposition party ashamed to do so or has it lost its self-confidence?” it added.

The BJP has been critical of the Shiv Sena-led government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis in the state s. The BJP has asked its workers to hold black placards and wear masks of the same colour while registering their protest on Friday without violating social distancing norms.