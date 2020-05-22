Saudi Grand Mufti makes important announcement

Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti and head of the Council of Senior Scholars and the Department of Scientific Research and Ifta Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Asheikh has urged all Muslims to offer the Eid Al Fitr prayer at home instead of mosques, in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic. He said that it is permissible to offer Eid prayer at home in exceptional situations likened to the current outbreak.

The Eid prayer consists of two rakat with additional takbeers.

The Grand Mufti also said that Zakat Al-Fitr could be distributed through charitable societies – provided they are reliable – with the proviso that it should be disseminated before the day of Eid.