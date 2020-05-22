Supreme Court issues notice to centre on plea seeking ban of Zoom app

The Supreme Court today issued notice to the Central Government on a plea seeking ban on the use of ‘Zoom App’ for official and personal use until a legislation is made and to carry out an exhaustive technical study into the security and privacy risks of use of ‘Zoom App’.

The bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Hrishikesh Roy was hearing a petition filed by WajeehShafiq on behalf of Mrs Harsh Chugh highlighting the privacy and security risk posed by ‘Zoom’ Application, one of the most overused applications for enabling video communications i.e. for video and audio conferencing, meetings, chats and webinars.

The petitioner has submitted that the petition has been filed in view of various facts and incidents reported by the media sources against breaching of cyber security through ‘Zoom App’, The ‘Zoom App’ is available free of cost in App Stores on all smart phones, tablets, laptops and computer and hence is easy to download and use or misuse.

The petitioner has further pointed out that the CEO of ‘Zoom Video Communications’ has already apologised publically and has accepted the app to be faulty in terms of providing a secure environment digitally which is against the norms of cyber security.

The petitioner has also pointed out that the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology and Cyber & Information Security(C&IS) Division of MHA is well aware of the security breaches, however neither the app has been banned nor any steps have been taken to protect the general public.