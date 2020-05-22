UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threats via Whatsapp

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath has received death threats over a message on Thursday night.

According to the reports, the death threat was sent via a Whatsapp message on the state’s local emergency number-112. The message stated CM Yogi as his/her enemy and threatened him to death.

The UP police immediately took cognizance of the situation and registered an FIR against the number last night. Police are still trying to track the identity of the person. The FIR has been registered at Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar police station.