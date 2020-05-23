Covid-19 : Know the link between Subacute thyroiditis and Corona virus

Many patients even after recovering from the Covid-19 had again had reported bad health and painful ailments. An on the field study conducted, owing to a large number of these cases suggests that the patients even after winning the fight with Coronavirus has to be careful of their well being for a long time. Complications like heart disease, Muscle aches,insomnia, depression,decrease in lungs efficiency, and eating disorders are experienced by patients after recovering from Covid-19.

Covid-19 is also somehow related to a very rare disorder, “subacute thyroiditis”.The first such cases were reported from Italy in which the patients developed this painful disease just after recovering from Covid virus.

A study revealed that Thyroid problems can be linked to Covid infection, but the exact biomechanisms are still researched.

Subacute thyroiditis is the inflammation of the thyroid gland caused by viral infections. Doctors at the University Hospital of Pisa, took a special case study of an 18-year-old woman who had completely recovered from Covid and soon developed subacute thyroiditis. Doctors who cared for the woman found with chronological health reports that nCov2 Sars has triggered the Thyroid infection in the patient. Francesco Latrofa, M.D., of the University Hospital of Pisa in Pisa, Italy, said: “We reported the first case of subacute thyroiditis after SARS-CoV-2 infection. Because of the chronological association, SARS-CoV-2 may be considered accountable.”

The study also puts forth that women aged 20-25 are more prone to subacute Thyroiditis after getting infected with Covid.The symptoms of thyroiditis are high fever, pain in armpits, and behind the jawline. Once affected the patient may be subjected to a long term hormone replacement treatment as Thyroid levels will be altered after the infection.