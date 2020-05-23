Cyber criminals leaked personal data of 2.9 crore Indians on Dark Web

Personal data of around 2.9 crore Indians were hacked by cyber criminals. The cyber criminals leaked the personal data on the dark web, for free. This was revealed by a cyber intelligence firm.

“29.1 million Indian jobseekers’ personal details leaked in deepweb for free. We usually see this sort of leaks all the time, but this time, the message header got our attention as it included a lot of personal details where most of the things are generally static such as education, address etc”, wrote the firm named Cyble in a blog post on Friday .

This firm had recently revealed about the hacking of Facebook and Sequoia-funded Indian education technology firm Unacademy. This breach includes sharing of sensitive information such as email, phone number, home address, educational qualification, work experience etc. The blog post shared a screenshot of the file which is as big as 2.3 gn was posted on one of the hacking forums.