COVID 19: Biggest spike in India recorded after 6,767 cases

India registered the biggest-single day jump in the number of coronavirus cases as 6,767 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the third consecutive day that India has reported more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases with a record number of new patients each day.

The county has officially logged 1,31,868 cases, 3,867 deaths linked to the highly infectious illness since the pandemic began. Of these, 147 patients died in the last 24 hours. The global number of novel coronavirus cases has passed 5.25 million with more than 339,000 deaths. Since the outbreak first emerged in China in December, 5,260,970 cases have been recorded across 196 countries and territories, with 339,758 deaths attributed to the virus.

The country has reported record number of new patients on five days this week after lockdown was eased in several parts of India as fourth phase of countrywide shutdown began. While 5,242 cases were registered on Monday, 5,611 were reported on Wednesday, 6,088 cases on Friday and 6,654 cases were registered on Saturday.

Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have urged centre to rethink its decision to resume flights from tomorrow. “It’s extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone…” Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted this morning.