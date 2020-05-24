Delhi Riots: Two JNU students from women’s activists group arrested

Delhi police has arrested two women activists in the North-east Delhi riots case. The women named Natasha and Devangna who belong to the far-left activist group ‘Pinjra tod’ were arrested by the Special cell of Delhi police.

Devangna is a MPhil students in the Centre for Women Studies in JNU, Natasha is a PhD research scholar in the Centre for Historical Studies.

“An FIR regarding the Jafrabad sit-in protest had been registered earlier. The women have been arrested under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).” The police has found that on February 22 evening Pinjra Tod members had mobilized local residents for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and directed them to gather at Jaffrabad metro station.

The Delhi police had earlier mentioned that they believe some external force is provocating riots. They also mentioned that the ‘Pinjra tod’ group can be that external factor.

Pinjra Tod claims to be an autonomous collective of women students fighting for a just, accessible, non-discriminatory University and affordable accommodation and has been involved in numerous protests and campaigns of a far-left nature.

Earlier, Delhi Police special cell had issued notice to 50 members of the Jamia coordination committee, former office bearers of Congress’ student’s union, National Student union of India, far left ‘activist’ group Pinjra Tod for their alleged connection with rioting and criminal conspiracy pertaining to anti-Hindu riots in north-east Delhi that had claimed the lives of 53 people and had left, over 400 injured.